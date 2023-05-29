We might be biased, but we’ve got a fair few reasons why it’s not.

New research has dubbed Warrington the third best place for a night out in the UK, miles ahead of Liverpool.

The research by Get Licensed, ranks UK cities on several factors, including; safety levels, the number of bars and clubs, the cost of a pint and residents’ safety concerns. A final ‘night out score’ is then decided, between 0 and 10.

Newcastle took the number one spot this year, with a night out score of 8.19, closely followed by York and Warrington, with scores of 8.14 and 8.01 retrsopectively.

While we’re happy that the top three cities are all in the North, we have to disagree with Liverpool’s ranking, being placed at number thirty out of thirty - although Manchester didn’t even make it to the list.

Warrington may be our neighbour, and may have over 270 CAMRA rated pubs, but we just can’t agree that it is 27 places ahead of Liverpool.

Both places have an average pint cost of £5.11, however, according to the data, Warrington is considered a safer place, putting it above Liverpool in the rankings. Pubgoers in the Warrington generally felt safer about walking home alone at night than in other towns, with 52% of residents feeling safe doing so, compared with 46% in Liverpool. Warrington also had a higher Numbeo safety index score of 68.33, compared with 52.12.

Still, we love our city and think a night out here is the absolute best.

A few reasons why we think Liverpool is the best night out:

In Liverpool, you can be as drunk as you like and it’s unlikely anyone will bat an eyelid, if anything, people will probably start singing and dancing with you.

Strangers will make sure you’re safe. If you get separated from your friends, there is no doubt that a group of people will take you under their wing and help you find them.

There’s something for everyone - whether you fancy a sophisticated night out, karaoke or cheesy music, there is a bar or pub for you. From a Peaky Blinders themed bar, to Pop World and La’Go, the list is endless.

There are loads of post-drink scran spots - you won’t struggle to find a maccies, there’s the Lobster Pot for a chippy or Midnight Delivery for a late-night waffle.

Our bar staff are second to none - and they’ll have fun with you.

Our local ales are amazing, and reasonably priced.

The Top Thirty UK Nights Out:

Newcastle - 8.19/10 York - 8.14/10 Warrington - 8.0/10 Telford - 7.65/10 Edinburgh - 7.63/10 Norwich - 7.52/10 Cambridge - 7.28/10 Plymouth - 7.25/10 Swansea - 7.22/10 Aberdeen 7.20/10 Dudley - 6.98/10 Burnley - 6.79/10 Oxford - 6.77/10 Bournemouth - 6.74/10 Leeds - 6.55/10 Derby - 6.47/10 Cardiff - 6.23/10 Newport - 6.06/10 Bristol - 5.88/10 Ipswich - 5.80/10 Sheffield - 5.61/10 Portsmouth - 5.61/10 Poole - 5.36/10 Sunderland - 5.31/1 Dundee - 5.25/10 Nottingham - 5.20/10 Glasgow - 5.18/10 Walsall - 4.83/10 Reading - 4.80/10 Liverpool - 4.72/10