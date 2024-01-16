Watch: First snow of 2024 falls on Liverpool
Thick snow covers the streets of Liverpool.
The first snow of 2024 has officially fallen on Liverpool and Merseyside, with residents waking to beautiful wintry landscapes.
The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 16) and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until 8.30am.
Video journalist, Alice Oliver braved the streets to capture beautiful footage of the uninterrupted snow.
Watch the full video above to see a snow-covered Liverpool in the early hours of Tuesday morning.