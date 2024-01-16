Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first snow of 2024 has officially fallen on Liverpool and Merseyside, with residents waking to beautiful wintry landscapes.

The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 16) and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until 8.30am.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Video journalist, Alice Oliver braved the streets to capture beautiful footage of the uninterrupted snow.