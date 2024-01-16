Register
Watch: First snow of 2024 falls on Liverpool

Thick snow covers the streets of Liverpool.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:14 GMT
The first snow of 2024 has officially fallen on Liverpool and Merseyside, with residents waking to beautiful wintry landscapes.

The snow started in the early hours of Tuesday morning (January 16) and continued to fall on some parts, including Liverpool city centre, until 8.30am.

- Snow causes travel disruption on Merseyside.

- Is more snow on the way?

Video journalist, Alice Oliver braved the streets to capture beautiful footage of the uninterrupted snow.

Watch the full video above to see a snow-covered Liverpool in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

