Watch: Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane circle into formation for Liverpool flyby

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes manoeuvred into formation before flying through Liverpool along the River Mersey.

By Dominic Raynor, Rebecca Braybrook
Published 26th May 2023, 13:47 BST

A Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane took to the skies above Liverpool on Friday as the region hosts three days of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The trio of planes circled over RAF Woodvale as they manoeuvred into formation, before flying through Liverpool along the River Mersey.

Don’t worry if you missed the inaugural journey of The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight planes as they will perform a number of flybys in the region over the weekend. Full guide to Battle of the Atlantic 80 events in Liverpool.

A Spitfire (L), hurricane (top) and a Lancaster bomber. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesA Spitfire (L), hurricane (top) and a Lancaster bomber. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
A Spitfire (L), hurricane (top) and a Lancaster bomber. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Friday, May 26

There will be two displays happening on Friday, May 26. The first event is a flypast which will travel North to South down the River Mersey.

The first flypast will be at 12.11pm with the following planes:

A second display will happen at 7pm and will feature the Swordfish. The classic plane is a biplane torpedo bomber which was designed by the Fairey Aviation company in the 1930s.

The Swordfish was used in a submarine-hunter role during the Battle of the Atlantic to detect and attack roaming U-boat packs that were preying upon merchant ships travelling between Britain and North America. The planes attacked submarines as well as guiding destroyers to their locations.

Saturday May 27

Four events will happen during the Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event on Saturday, May 27. Here is the timings and what planes can be seen:

Sunday, May 28

Three events will happen on Sunday, May 28. Here are the timings and what planes can be seen:

As well as air displays there will be multiple visiting ships to see at the Battle of the Atlantic anniversary event. The following ships will be attending:

Both the HMS Defender and the Bretagne will be open to visitors and will allow members of the public on board during Saturday and Sunday.

