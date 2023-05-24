The Battle of the Atlantic 80 flight will fly over the River Mersey this weekend - here’s what planes to expect and flight times

Liverpool will be hosting a three-day event this weekend to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic. The series of events will run across the bank holiday weekend with multiple flypasts and displays from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster Bomber, Spitfire and Hurricane.

All flypasts will be family-friendly and will follow a route along the River Mersey, with good visibility on both sides of the river. The events will be subject to the weather , including any environmental factors and it is recommended that attendees follow the events Twitter account for updates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The weekend will first begin with a private service of commemoration at St Nick’s Church, with Princess Anne attending the event as the guest of honour. The Princess Royal will pay tribute to the sacrifice made by thousands of UK and allied sailors that were involved in the Battle of the Atlantic.

Most Popular

Alongside the flypast and aerobatic displays, the Pier Head will play host to a 1940s themed military village. There will be visiting vessels open to visitors, as well as music and dance performances.

Western Approaches Museum will run family events and the HM Royal Marines will perform a concert at Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall. There will also be a drumhead ceremony and March of the Medals at the Pier Head.

The event will begin on Friday, May 26 at 12pm and run through until the final display ends at 5.30pm on Sunday, May 28. The Battle of the Atlantic 80th anniversary will feature both aircraft and visiting ships, with plenty to see and do.

What times are the Battle of the Atlantic flypasts and displays?

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be multiple flypasts and displays happening on each day of the three day event. Flypasts on Saturday and Sunday will pass three times per each display, giving everyone the perfect opportunity to spot each plane.

Here’s the exact timings and planes for each of the three days of the Battle of the Atlantic 80th anniversary celebrations:

The Battle of the Atlantic Anniversary celebrations are set to make for a great weekend in Liverpool

Friday, May 26

There will be two displays happening on Friday, May 26. The first event is a flypast which will travel North to South down the River Mersey.

The first flypast will be at 12.11pm with the following planes:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second display will happen at 7pm and will feature the Swordfish. The classic plane is a biplane torpedo bomber which was designed by the Fairey Aviation company in the 1930s.

The Swordfish was used in a submarine-hunter role during the Battle of the Atlantic to detect and attack roaming U-boat packs that were preying upon merchant ships travelling between Britain and North America. The planes attacked submarines as well as guiding destroyers to their locations.

Saturday May 27

Four events will happen during the Battle of the Atlantic 80th Anniversary event on Saturday, May 27. Here is the timings and what planes can be seen:

Sunday, May 28

Three events will happen on Sunday, May 28. Here are the timings and what planes can be seen:

What ships can be seen at the Battle of the Atlantic anniversary event?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as air displays there will be multiple visiting ships to see at the Battle of the Atlantic anniversary event. The following ships will be attending: