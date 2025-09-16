'We adored and cherished you', says Claire Sweeney in moving tribute to ex Ricky Hatton

@claire.sweeney/Instagram

Claire Sweeney has paid tribute to former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, describing him as someone she “adored and cherished,” following his death at the age of 46.

Sweeney, who was a long-time friend of Hatton and dated him for several months after they both competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024, shared her thoughts in an emotional post on Instagram.

“I’ve needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky,” the soap star wrote. “My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter.

“To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy. Ricky, you were the people’s champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”

She also shared a montage of photographs of the two together. Hatton, a former world welterweight champion, has been remembered with tributes from across the sporting world and beyond. Greater Manchester Police confirmed on Sunday that Hatton was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Officers stated there were no suspicious circumstances.

Sweeney and Hatton reportedly separated before Christmas 2024 but remained close friends. Speaking at a red carpet event following the split, Sweeney told MailOnline: “I’m great – we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

News of Hatton’s death has prompted widespread mourning, with tributes pouring in from figures across boxing, including Frank Bruno, Amir Khan, and Manny Pacquiao.