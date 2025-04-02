John McColl, 84, from Warrington who sadly died after being attacked by an XL Bully. | Warrington Police

The family of a man who died following an XL Bully attack in Warrington have paid tribute to him.

John McColl, 84, sustained serious injuries following the incident on Bardsley Avenue in Dallam which occurred whilst he was walking home on Monday, February 24.

He was taken to hospital but sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, he passed away the following month on Sunday, March 30.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “We are sad to confirm that a 84-year-old man who was attacked by an XL Bully in Warrington has now died.

“This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“Nobody should have to go through what they have experienced, and our specialist officers are providing them with the support they need at this truly awful time.”

His devastated family have since paid tribute to him saying he wll be missed by all of them.

They said: “As a family we are absolutely devastated with what has happened to John. He fought hard for the last five weeks but he decided he could not fight any more and passed away on Sunday 30 March at 1.40pm surrounded by family.

“Our dad, grandad and great grandad will always be loved by us all and sadly missed by each and every one of us.

“We would like to thank the emergency services and first aid responders who helped John at the scene, along with the residents of Dallam who also came to his aide and the staff at Aintree and Whiston hospitals for all that they did for him and us as a family.”

John’s family have requested for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.

Following the incident a 30-year-old man from Warrington was charged one count of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control causing serious injury and 2 counts of possession or custody a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully.

The Crown Prosecution Service has been informed of the victims’ death and will now determine if there are any changes to the charges.