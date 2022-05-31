Spirits were high despite the disappointment of the Red‘s missing out on the Champions League trophy as around 500,000 people lined the parade route.

Spirits were high despite the disappointment of the Red's missing out on the Champions League trophy.

So we've been to ask if you came out to support the team and what it means for the city.

‘It brings the city together’

Katie describes the LFC victory parade

Katie said: "It looked unreal, everyone coming together. Everyone had a laugh. It’s not the winning, is it? It’s the taking part that counts if it brings the city together."

‘It just shows how great Liverpool fans are’

Lewis describes the LFC victory parade

Lewis said: "I think it would’ve been the exact same even if we had won the game. The atmosphere was still great it just shows how great Liverpool fans are."

‘A defeat doesn’t change anything’

Jim describes the LFC victory parade