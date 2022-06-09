Voi has launched its brand new e-scooter model, the Voiager 5, which is being rolled out on the streets of Liverpool.
It's one of the first cities in the UK to have the latest iteration of the vehicle.
So with that in mind, we've been to ask the people of Liverpool if you've ever ridden one and what you think of them.
‘Those little scooters are safe’
Bob said: "Those little scooters are safe. It's the people delivering food on bikes who aren't safe."
‘They seem safe enough to me’
Paul said: "They seem safe enough to me. I've never had any problem with them."
‘Categorically, I would not get on one’
Alex said: "Categorically, I would not get on one. You don't see anyone wearing helmets on them."