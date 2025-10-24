The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.placeholder image
The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.

'We couldn't be happier' - Nine pictures as Lidl opens brand-new Southport store

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Oct 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST

Lidl has unveiled its latest store in Southport - take a look inside.

Lidl has opened its latest store in Southport.

Spanning 1,334m², the new shop on Marine Drive features the discounter’s in-store bakery, iconic Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations.

Outside, there are ample parking for cars and bicycles as well as electric vehicle chargers. Some of the store’s power will also be captured from solar panels on the roof.

The new Southport store opened for the first time on Thursday (October 23) and is inviting the local community to come along for the grand opening weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, said: “It was fantastic to welcome our first customers as we opened the doors to our newest store in Southport this morning. From the buzz when we cut the ribbon, to the smiles in the bakery aisle, it’s been a brilliant start!

“We couldn’t be happier to call this side of Southport home and serve even more of our affordable, high quality products. Thank you to our teams and to everyone who popped in this morning, said hello, and made our new store feel like part of the community here from day one.”

Take a look at the brand-new supermarket below.

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.

1. New Southport Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport. | Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.

2. New Southport Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport. | Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.

3. New Southport Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport. | Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport.

4. New Southport Lidl

The new Lidl on Marine Drive, Southport. | Lidl

