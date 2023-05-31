Everton narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of the season. On Sunday, the Toffees managed to secure a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth, courtesy of a 57th-minute goal from Doucoure.
Unfortunately, this is not the first season of late that fans have had a nail-biting finish. Even with the blues coming out on top in the match to stay in the Premier League, there's still discontentment behind the scenes. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to see what football fans think Everton need to change to get back their mojo.
Terry said, “No new manager - just a new team basically.”
Stephen said, “Sean (Dyche) needs to be talking to the board now and saying; we need some money, we need to restructure and we need to get the board behind the team.”
Peter said, “The board have got to make a decision now. When I say now, I mean now.”
Fans are sticking by Sean Dyche's side, however, not the same can be said for the club's board of directors. There's been a notable absence of them from Goodison Park after they were told that there was a 'a real and credible threat to their safety and security'. However, progress is being made with MSP Sport Capital in negotiations with Farhad Moshiri. Could this spell change for next season? Only time will tell.