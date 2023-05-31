Everton narrowly avoided relegation on the last day of the season. On Sunday, the Toffees managed to secure a 1-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth, courtesy of a 57th-minute goal from Doucoure.

Unfortunately, this is not the first season of late that fans have had a nail-biting finish. Even with the blues coming out on top in the match to stay in the Premier League, there's still discontentment behind the scenes. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to see what football fans think Everton need to change to get back their mojo.

Terry tells us what he thinks needs to change at Everton

Terry said, “No new manager - just a new team basically.”

Stephen tells us what he thinks needs to change at Everton

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stephen said, “Sean (Dyche) needs to be talking to the board now and saying; we need some money, we need to restructure and we need to get the board behind the team.”

Peter tells us what he thinks needs to change at Everton

Peter said, “The board have got to make a decision now. When I say now, I mean now.”