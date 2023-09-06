Register
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

We visit Britain’s best restaurant, 8 Liverpool, and quiz head chef Andrew Sheridan

Liverpool’s newest fine dining venue won Restaurant of The Year 2023 at the British Restaurant Awards.

By Emily Bonner, Dominic Raynor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Head chef and owner Andrew Sheridan relocated his immersive restaurant ‘8’ from Birmingham to his home city just a few months ago, and it is already a favourite with foodies and critics.

The immersive eatery was added to the Michelin Guide in August and on Tuesday night was named Restaurant of The Year 2023 at the prestigious British Restaurant Awards at Porchester Hall, London.

The Cook Street restaurant beat Michelin star-holding heavyweights including The Fat Duck in Bray; Moor Hall in Aughton; and Ynyshir in Ceredigion to take the award.

Most Popular

We caught up with the mastermind behind ‘8’ back in May to discover what inspired his approach to food and what an ‘immersive’ dining experience entails.

“I didn’t grow up eating caviar and wagyu beef,” Sheridan told LiverpoolWorld. “My mum is an awful cook. It was more Pot Noodles and chicken dippers, and that’s the way that it was. So when I created 8, it was food that I enjoy to eat.

“So that’s why we’ve got beef - we do a posh beef, wagyu beef and amazing sauce, which is what I call gravy, but it is a beef sauce, and we serve caviar with it. The reason I came up with that sort of dish is because growing up as a kid, I used to ask for meat and sauce. So, I kind of created 8 based on nostalgia and food that I enjoy.”

Andrew Sheridan, owner and chef at 8 Liverpool. Image: LTVAndrew Sheridan, owner and chef at 8 Liverpool. Image: LTV
Andrew Sheridan, owner and chef at 8 Liverpool. Image: LTV

At 8’s chef’s table experience, single diners, couples, or groups of up to 16 people are all welcomed as guests dine together, enjoying the same meal at the same time. Played out against the backdrop of a bespoke soundtrack conducted by Andrew and his team.

“The whole concept is that I want people to feel like they are sat in my front room, coming to my house for dinner and they can ask as many questions as they like,” Sheridan added.

Watch the video above for a look inside 8 and to hear more from chef Andrew Sheridan.

Related topics:PeoplePolling stationsVolunteerLiverpoolCoronation