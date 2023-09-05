Amber heat warning issued as Liverpool experiences scorching temperatures

The heat warning is in place across England, according to the UKHSA.

A health warning for heat has been issued, as the UK experiences scorching temperatures.

The Amber Heat Health Alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), is in place between September 5-10 across the country, excluding the North East, with temperatures expected to soar to 33°C in some parts.

The alert highlights increased risks to those more vulnerable to heat, however, The Met Office has not issued an Extreme Heat Warning, which looks at more widespread potential impacts for the public.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will reach around 27°C in Liverpool and that warm weather could continue throughout September.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions and temperatures well above average for the time of year. While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic has helped to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, pushing the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north. It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

Caring for pets in the heat

Dr Justine Shotton, Senior Vice President or the British Veterinary Association, said: “We may be past the peak summer months but it’s important to remember that this September sun and heat is also dangerous for animals.