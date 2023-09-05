In true British fashion, the sun is shining, just as children across the country return to school.

Pumpkin spice lattes may be back on the menu, but summer definitely isn't over yet.

Liverpool will see fine conditions throughout the week, with temperatures reaching 27°C - drastically higher than the 16°C conditions we saw at the end of August.

The Met Office believes the North West will experience ‘settled conditions’ and ‘warm sunshine’ all week, but, showers could be on the way.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

☀️ Tuesday, September 5: Sunny. High of 27°C

Sunny. High of 27°C ☀️ Wednesday, September 6: Sunny. High of 24°C

Sunny. High of 24°C ☁️ Thursday, September 7: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 26°C

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 26°C ⛅ Friday, September 8: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 22°C

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 22°C ☀️ Saturday, September 9: Sunny. High of 23°C

Sunny. High of 23°C ☀️ Sunday, September 10: Sunny. High of 23°C

Sunny. High of 23°C ⛅ Monday, September 11: Light showers changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 21°C.

UK long range weather forecast (September 9-18)

According to the Met Office: “Initially, the very warm, locally hot, and settled weather is likely to continue for much of the UK, albeit with a risk of some isolated thunderstorms. Occasional rain is possible in the far north or northwest along with some stronger winds, while some low cloud and fog is possible in coastal regions.