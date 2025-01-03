Canal bursts and flood neighbouring fields after New Years Day torrential rain as major incident declared
Aerial footage shows the devastating scenes as Bridgewater Canal burst for the first time in more than 50 years, flooding nearby fields.
Drone video shows the huge scale of the flooding as a result of the burst.
Bridgewater Canal, in Dunham Massey, Greater Manchester, completely gave way on one side, with water pouring into neighbouring fields.
The canal last burst in 1971 - when it was closed for two years for repairs which cost £250,000.
It comes after homes in Manchester, Stockport, Wigan and Bolton were evacuated due to flooding.
TransPennine Express issued a 'do not travel' warning throughout the north of England and Greater Manchester Police declared a major incident.
