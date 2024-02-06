Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cold weather health alert has been issued as Merseyside prepares for disruptive snowfall.

The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covers the North West as temperatures are expected to drop below average, with a 'feels like' temperature as low as -4°C.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In place from 6.00am on Wednesday (February 7) until 8.00pm on Friday (February 9), the yellow alert warns that the health and social sector could be 'significantly impacted' by the freezing conditions.

A number of National Severe Weather Warnings have also been issued, with a yellow weather warning for snow in place over large swathes of the North West, including Merseyside, from 6.00am on Thursday (February 8). The alert is currently expected to end at 6.00am on Friday.

The 'significant snowfall' is expected to cause disruption, with the first snow forecast to fall on Liverpool at around 9.00am on Thursday.

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected. Travel disruption may also occur, including cancelled or delayed public transport services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet. While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool