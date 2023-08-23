Register
Creamfields North 2023: Weather forecast for Daresbury festival as thundery showers predicted

The popular festival features dance music legends such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia.

By Emma Dukes
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

Thousands of ravers are preparing for one of the biggest dance music festivals of the year, as Creamfields North kicks off this Thursday.

The Daresbruy festival is set to welcome over 70,000 fans and has an impressive line up of over 300 artists. Taking place throughout the August Bank Holiday weekend (August 24-27), the popular dance festival features dance music legends such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Swedish House Mafia.

Opening for campers on Thursday (August 24), there will be a pre-pitch party followed by three days of EDM, house, techno and disco bangers. But, what will the weather be like?

Weather forecast for Daresbury

According to the experts at BBC Weather, the forecast around Daresbury Estate includes a mix of thunder, showers and sunny spells this weekend.

  • ☁️ Thursday, August 24: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late evening. High of 18°C.
  • ⛈️ Friday, August 25: Thundery showers and a gentle breeze. High of 18°C.
  • 🌦️Saturday, August 26: Light rain and moderate breeze. High of 18°C.
  • 🌧️ Sunday, August 27 Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. High of 17°C.
