Here’s the temperatures forecast by the Met Office across the UK on Easter Sunday.

A Met Office weather map shows the temperatures forecast for the UK on Easter Sunday.

The forecasted highs across the UK are (17:00 on April 20):

Plymouth 14°C

Glasgow 14°C

Belfast 12°C

Stornoway 9°C

Edinburgh 11°C

Met Office predicts 'very warm' conditions ahead | Getty

Newcastle 11°C

York 14°C

Preston 16°C

Peterborough 13°C

Lancaster 15°C

Nottingham 16°C

Today (April 19)

Saturday will start cloudy, wet and windy in the west with heavy rain and hill fog. The wind and rain slowly easing across all but western Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm hazy sunshine. Cooler along North Sea coasts.

Tonight (April 19)

Outbreaks of rain will affect northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight. Largely dry with clear spells and a patchy frost elsewhere. Showers may develop across southeast England later.

Sunday

Rain will die out in the northwest during Easter Sunday. Elsewhere some warm spells of hazy sunshine, though a scattering of showers likely across southern England and south Wales.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Sunshine and heavy showers affecting many areas on Easter Monday, though Scotland mostly fine. The mix of sunshine and showers continues during Tuesday and Wednesday. Feeling warm in sunshine though.