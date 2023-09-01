This August was drearier than most, with the summer holidays ending with rain and cool temperatures for children across Merseyside. But, in true British fashion, better weather is on the way just as the kids return to school.

According to the Met Office, ‘temperatures are likely to be above average’ across the country, with large amounts of sunshine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will see these fine conditions begin this weekend, with temperatures creeping back up to the mid-20s, after a week of temperatures below 20 °C.

But, how long will the sunshine last?

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Saturday, September 2 : Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 22°C

: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 22°C Sunday, September 3: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 21°C

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 21°C Monday, September 4: Fog changing to sunny by late morning. High of 22°C

Fog changing to sunny by late morning. High of 22°C Tuesday, September 5: Sunny. High of 24°C

Sunny. High of 24°C Wednesday, September 6: Sunny. High of 24°C

Sunny. High of 24°C Thursday, September 7: Sunny intervals. High of 24°C

UK long range weather forecast (September 5-29)

According to the Met Office, this period will begin with ‘high pressure’ with ‘mostly dry conditions’ across the country. Large amounts of sunshine will be seen, although it will be on the ‘breezy side.’

Over time, there is the ‘possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms’ but these will mainly affect some western and southwestern areas. Temperatures are likely to be above average, especially away from coastal areas.