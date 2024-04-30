Liverpool weather: Forecasters' verdict on 'mini-heatwave' and how hot it will get in Merseyside
and live on Freeview channel 276
As we near the end of a rather cold and wet April, Liverpool residents will be pleased to hear that the city is set for warmer days, with the temperature set to rise in May.
While forecasters predict London to see the warmest weather in the coming weeks - with a high of 22°C - Liverpool could bask in the sunshine too, with a temperature of 20°C for three days in a row. This week, the city can expect a high of 18°C with the odd shower and breeze, but the Met Office says it will feel ‘warmer than of late with spells of sunshine’ and a dry weekend.
The best of the weather, however, is expected for mid-May, with Accuweather predicting the temperature in Liverpool will hit 20°C on May 13, with the warm sunshine lasting three consecutive days before slightly dipping to 18°C or 19°C. While the Met Office does not provide detailed forecasts this far in advance, its UK long range forecast (covering May 4-13) does note ‘drier conditions’ and temperatures remaining ‘close to or a little above normal for early May’.
Despite sunnier days being on the cards, rumours of a ‘mini-heatwave’ sadly can not be confirmed, with the temperature not predicted to exceed 20°C until at least mid-June. For a temperature increase to be classed as a ‘heatwave’, it would need to exceed 25°C for at least three days in a row.
Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- ⛅ Tuesday, April 30: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 16°C. Low of 10°C
- ☁️ Wednesday, May 1: Cloudy. High of 16°C. Low of 11°C
- ⛅ Thursday, May 2: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. High of 18°C. Low of 11°C
- ⛅ Friday, May 3: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 16°C. Low of 11°C
- ⛅ Saturday, May 4: Overcast changing to sunny intervals by early evening. High of 16°C. Low of 11°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.