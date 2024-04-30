Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As we near the end of a rather cold and wet April, Liverpool residents will be pleased to hear that the city is set for warmer days, with the temperature set to rise in May.

While forecasters predict London to see the warmest weather in the coming weeks - with a high of 22°C - Liverpool could bask in the sunshine too, with a temperature of 20°C for three days in a row. This week, the city can expect a high of 18°C with the odd shower and breeze, but the Met Office says it will feel ‘warmer than of late with spells of sunshine’ and a dry weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best of the weather, however, is expected for mid-May, with Accuweather predicting the temperature in Liverpool will hit 20°C on May 13, with the warm sunshine lasting three consecutive days before slightly dipping to 18°C or 19°C. While the Met Office does not provide detailed forecasts this far in advance, its UK long range forecast (covering May 4-13) does note ‘drier conditions’ and temperatures remaining ‘close to or a little above normal for early May’.

Despite sunnier days being on the cards, rumours of a ‘mini-heatwave’ sadly can not be confirmed, with the temperature not predicted to exceed 20°C until at least mid-June. For a temperature increase to be classed as a ‘heatwave’, it would need to exceed 25°C for at least three days in a row.

Five-day Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool