Liverpool weather: Met Office issues urgent warning as Merseyside braces for thunder and lightning
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office has issued an urgent weather warning as thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside on Tuesday.
The yellow alert is in force from 2.00pm until 11.59pm today (July 9) and covers parts of the Merseyside region, including South Liverpool locations such as Woolton as well as the outskirts of Wirral and parts of Knowsley.
According to the Met Office, ‘thundery downpours may lead to some flooding in a few places’ and ‘there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus’.
The weather service added that lightning strikes could damage buildings and infrastructure, and homes could potentially be flooded. The worst conditions are expected at around 8.00pm, but should clear before midnight.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.