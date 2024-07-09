Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning is in force across parts of Liverpool and Merseyside.

The Met Office has issued an urgent weather warning as thunderstorms are set to batter Merseyside on Tuesday.

The yellow alert is in force from 2.00pm until 11.59pm today (July 9) and covers parts of the Merseyside region, including South Liverpool locations such as Woolton as well as the outskirts of Wirral and parts of Knowsley.

According to the Met Office, ‘thundery downpours may lead to some flooding in a few places’ and ‘there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus’.