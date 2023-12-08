Liverpool weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain and gales this weekend
Flood warnings are in place around the UK.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Met Office is warning of heavy rain and gales across Merseyside this weekend, as the miserable weather continues.
Flood warnings are in place around the UK, however Liverpool and Merseyside are not currently affected.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Met Office's forecast for the north west says that Saturday will be a 'generally wet day with periods of heavy rain, this perhaps turning somewhat more showery during the afternoon. Becoming increasingly very windy with gales spreading northwards later'.
While snow over the next week is unlikely, we could see snow and frost as we get closer to Christmas, with the Met Office stating this will become increasingly likely at the end of December.
Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Friday, December 8: Heavy rain changing to overcast by early evening. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.
- 🌧️ Saturday, December 9: Heavy rain. High of 11°C. Low of 8°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, December 10: Cloudy changing to light showers by late morning. High of 11°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Monday, December 11: Clear changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 10°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 12: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 10°C. Low of 7°C.