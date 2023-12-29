The Met Office warns that the final days of 2023 will be 'unsettled'.

Merseyside residents were left baffled by ominous noises earlier this week, as Storm Gerrit hit the region, bringing rumbling sounds, lightning and thunder.

While the storm has now cleared, the Met Office is warning of more 'unsettled' conditions as 2023 draws to an end.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "The last few days of 2023 are forecast to be unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow featuring in parts of the UK."

The forecast for Liverpool, however, is less troublesome, with rain and cloud over the weekend, but a bright start to 2024.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool