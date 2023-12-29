Liverpool weather: Met Office forecast for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in aftermath of Storm Gerrit
The Met Office warns that the final days of 2023 will be 'unsettled'.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Merseyside residents were left baffled by ominous noises earlier this week, as Storm Gerrit hit the region, bringing rumbling sounds, lightning and thunder.
While the storm has now cleared, the Met Office is warning of more 'unsettled' conditions as 2023 draws to an end.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: "The last few days of 2023 are forecast to be unsettled, with strong winds, rain and even snow featuring in parts of the UK."
The forecast for Liverpool, however, is less troublesome, with rain and cloud over the weekend, but a bright start to 2024.
Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- 🌧️ Friday, December 29: Sunny changing to heavy rain by lunchtime. High 8°C. Low 5°C.
- 🌧️ Saturday, December 30: Heavy rain changing to overcast by late morning. High 10°C. Low 6°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, December 31: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. High 8°C. Low 7°C.
- 🌦️ Monday, December 1: Light showers changing to sunny by lunchtime. High 8°C. Low 4°C.
- ☁️ Tuesday, December 2: Cloudy. High 8°C. Low 5°C.