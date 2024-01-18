Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning after the arctic blast that saw temperatures plummet in some parts of the UK and heavy snowfall across Merseyside.

Local residents woke up to heavy snow on Tuesday morning (January 16) and the UK saw the coldest night since 2019, with temperatures dropping to -14°C in the Scottish Highlands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice remained in place across Merseyside on Wednesday and some parts of the region experienced further snowfall, waking up to a light dusting of snow on Thursday morning (January 18). The alert was expected to continue until Thursday night, however, it has now been lifted.

While it is still icy and we may see further 'flurries of snow' throughout Thursday, it seems the wintry conditions are coming to an end, with the temperature expected to increase.

Thursday is set to be a cold one with temperatures as low as -1°C and a 'feels like' temperature of -4°C. However, the weekend will see the return of milder conditions, with a high of 12°C.

Despite an end to freezing conditions, it isn't all good news, as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind, covering Liverpool and Merseyside. In place from 6.00am to 11.59pm on Sunday (January 21), the Met Office warn that a 'period of strong winds may bring disruption to travel and utilities across parts of the UK' with the potential of power cuts.

Met Office five-day forecast for Liverpool