Mersey Ferries services are currently suspended due to thick fog and poor visibility across Liverpool and Merseyside.

A yellow fog warning for Merseyside is in force until 11.00am, with the Met Office warning of visibility below 100m and travel disruption - including delays to trains and bus services, and the potential for cancelled flights.

In a statement on Wednesday morning (January 22), a spokesperson for Mersey Ferries said: “Due to thick fog on the river, Mersey ferry services are currently suspended. Updates to follow.”

Fog covers the River Mersey looking towards the skyline of Liverpool. | Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

The fog alert is the latest Met Office warning issued for Merseyside this week, with a 12-hour yellow alert for strong winds coming into force on Friday (January 24).

The weather service warns that Storm Éowyn could cause widespread disruption, with wind gusts in excess of 80mph on exposed coasts and ‘danger to life’ due to flying debris and large waves. Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.