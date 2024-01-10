Liverpool weather: Merseyside could be set for snow as wintry conditions sweep across the UK
An Amber Cold Health Alert remains in place across Liverpool and Merseyside.
Parts of Merseyside could see 'wintry' showers this week as cold conditions persist around the country. According to BBC Weather, 'a few bright spells' are likely on Wednesday morning, however, light showers will develop throughout the day, which could be 'wintry on the hills'.
An Amber Cold Health Alert, issued by The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) remains in place for Merseyside, running until Friday, January 12.
Originally issued as a yellow alert, the warning means, “cold weather impacts are likely to be felt across the whole health service for an extended period of time, with potential for the whole population to be at risk and where other sectors may also start to observe impacts, indicating a coordinated response is required," according to the UKHSA.
Though Merseyside is not forecast to experience sub-zero temperatures this week, a north-easterly breeze means it will feel particularly cold, with frost likely. Sleet showers are also expected to batter the region early next week, with freezing conditions and fog.
BBC Weather five-day weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Wednesday, January 10 - Light cloud and a gentle breeze. High 6°C. Low 1°C
- ☁️ Thursday, January 11 - Light cloud and light winds. High 6°C. Low 2°C
- ☁️ Friday, January 12 - Sunny intervals and light winds. High 6°C. Low 1°C
- ☁️ Saturday, January 13 - Light cloud and a gentle breeze. High 6°C. Low 1°C.
- 🌧️ Sunday, January 14 - Drizzle and a light breeze. High 6°C. Low 1°C.