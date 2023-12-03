Residents across Merseyside have woken up to ice and frost, after snow fell on the region on Saturday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents across Merseyside have woken up to ice and frost, after snow fell on the region on Saturday night.

While the light snowfall had no major impact on Merseyside, a major incident was declared in Cumbria and the Met Office warns of snow on the ground in some parts of the North West.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After sub-zero temperatures throughout the first half of this week, it will feel warmer today, with a low of 3°C. The Met Office says 'wintry showers' will ease throughout this morning with sunny intervals and drier conditions.

As we head into next week, snow looks unlikely for the Merseyside region and temperatures will reach a high of 8°C.

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool

Sunday, December 3 : Cloudy. High of 4°C. Low of 3°C.

: Cloudy. High of 4°C. Low of 3°C. Monday, December 4: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C.

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 6°C. Low of 1°C. Tuesday, December 5: Mist changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 4°C. Low of 2°C.

Mist changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 4°C. Low of 2°C. Wednesday, December 6: Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 7°C. Low of 5°C.

Overcast changing to light rain in the afternoon. High of 7°C. Low of 5°C. Thursday, December 7: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C.

Light rain changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C. Friday, December 8: Cloudy changing to light rain by early evening. High of 8°C. Low of 5°C.

Met Office UK long range weather forecast (December 7-16)

According to the Met Office: "An uncertain start to the period as milder and more generally unsettled, windy conditions across the south and west try and extend further north and east. Its likely that these milder conditions will ultimately spread to the whole UK, but it may well take until the weekend to reach the extreme northeast of Scotland.

"Elsewhere, milder, or at least less cold weather than the preceding days, with areas of rain and stronger winds, more especially in the west, this erratically spreading further north and east with time, and turning to snow across parts of the northeast especially.