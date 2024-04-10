Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Grand National is almost here, with hundreds of thousands of excited racegoers set to descend on Aintree from Thursday (April 11) until Saturday (April 13). The world-famous Grand National horse race at Aintree will start at a different time this year and will have a reduced field. The showpiece steeplechase has been shunted from its 5.15pm slot to an earlier start time of 4.00pm on Saturday, April 13, with the maximum number of runners reduced to 34 from 40 following a safety review.

The highlight of the three-day event is, of course, Saturday’s Grand National, but there are plenty of eye-catching races for those in attendance to relish in the first two days, as well as the chance to win Style Awards on Ladies Day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is everything you need to know about The Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, from what the weather will be like to key race timings and how to watch.

Met Office three-day weather forecast for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse

☁️ Thursday, April 11: Overcast changing to light rain by early evening. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C

Overcast changing to light rain by early evening. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C ☁️ Friday, April 12: Overcast. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C.

Overcast. High of 15°C. Low of 11°C. ☁️ Saturday, April 13: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. High of 14°C. Low of 8°C.

Ladies Day Style Awards

While racegoers dress to impress throughout The Grand National, the most iconic outfits are spotted on Ladies Day, which this year falls on April 12. With prizes for Liverpool’s Best Dressed up for grabs, attendees will dress to the nines and, for the first time, there is the chance to win the Most Sustainably Dressed award this year too. Our full guide to Ladies Day is available here .

Ladies Day at the Grand National 2022. Image: Oli Scarff/Getty/AFP

The Grand National 2024 full three-day races schedule

Thursday, April 11: Opening Day

1.45pm - Manifesto Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

2.20pm - Boodles Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1f

2.55pm - Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

3.30pm - William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 4f

4.05pm - Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Steeple Chase 2m 5f

4.40pm - Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 2m

5.15pm - Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open NH Flat (Grade 2) 2m 1f

Friday, April 12: Ladies Day

1.45pm - Mildmay Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1f

2.20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 2m 4f

2.55pm - TrustATrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 2m 1/2f

3.30pm - My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) 2m 4f

4.05pm - Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Chase (Grade 3) 2m 5f

4.40pm - Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m 1/2f

5.15pm - Lydiate Handicap Hurdle (Class 2) (Conditional & Amateur Jockeys) 2m1/2f

Saturday, April 13: Grand National Day

1.20pm - Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 3 3m ½f

1.55pm - Turner Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 4f

2.30pm - William Hill Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 3 3m 1f

3.05pm - JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Class 1) Grade 1 3m ½f

4.00pm - Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 4m 2½f

5.00pm - Maghull Novices' Steeple Chase (Class 1) Grade 1 2m

5.35pm - Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (Grade 2) 2m 1f

How to watch the Grand National 2024