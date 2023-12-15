Liverpool weather: Met Office weekend weather forecast for Liverpool and Merseyside
While there is a chance of snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day, this weekend is expected to stay mild.
It is just ten days until Christmas and while the we tend to associate this time of year with frosty conditions and snow, the weather is fairly mild.
The Met Office predicts this to continue into the first half of next week, however, we could see some heavier outbreaks of rain.
Met Office weekend weather forecast for Liverpool
- ☁️ Friday, December 15: Cloudy. High of 10°C. Low of 9°C.
- ☁️ Saturday, December 16: Cloudy. High of 11°C. Low of 10°C.
- ☁️ Sunday, December 17: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 12°C. Low of 11°C.
- ☁️ Monday, December 18: Overcast. High of 13°C. Low of 9°C.