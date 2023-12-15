While there is a chance of snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day, this weekend is expected to stay mild.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is just ten days until Christmas and while the we tend to associate this time of year with frosty conditions and snow, the weather is fairly mild.

While there is a chance of snow in Liverpool on Christmas Day, this weekend is expected to stay mild, will highs of 13°C and cloudy conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office predicts this to continue into the first half of next week, however, we could see some heavier outbreaks of rain.

Met Office weekend weather forecast for Liverpool