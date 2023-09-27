A yellow weather warning has been issued across Merseyside, as Storm Agnes brings ‘strong and disruptive winds’ and ‘danger to life’.

Large parts of the UK are expected to battered by unsettled weather this week, with severe gales potentially reaching up to 80mph in coastal regions.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Merseyside, as Storm Agnes will bring “strong and disruptive winds.” Beginning at 12.00pm on Wednesday, the alert for wind will end at 7.00am on Thursday, with the Met Office warning that “injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible”.

According to the Met Office, the wind warning highlights “the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some. Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.”

The worst gales will hit Liverpool this evening, with wind gusts of 41mph from around 5.00pm. However, severe gales could reach up to 80mph in some of the coastal regions around Merseyside.

Mark Sidaway, deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, told Sky News: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to approach southwest Ireland early on Wednesday, and track across northern parts of the UK before clearing early Thursday.

“There is some uncertainty on the precise track and strength of this weather system, however the most likely outcome at present is for a wide swathe of 50 to 60mph gusts affecting inland areas. Some Irish Sea coasts could see gusts of 65 to 75mph, with a small chance of 80mph gusts on the most exposed coasts and headlands.”

Energy provider Scottish Power has warned that there is the “potential for power supplies and mobile phone coverage to be affected” by Storm Agnes and is urging people to be aware of fallen power lines.

GuyJefferson, Chief Operating Officer, SP Energy Networks added: “The most important thing to do if you experience a power cut is to let us know about it as soon as possible. Please don’t assume that we already know – report it to us by calling the national emergency helpline on 105. The sooner we know about any power cuts, the quicker we can get our engineers on the ground and working on restoring your supplies.”

Yellow weather warnings are in place across the UK. Photo: Met Office

Hour by hour Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool (September 27)