The whole country has been placed under a weather warning, which is of amber severity in some areas, including Southport.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm Isha is expected to hit Liverpool on Sunday, bringing wind gust speeds of up to 57mph and heavy rain.

The Met Office has warned that injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible. Damage to buildings and disruption to travel is also likely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather warning for wind Merseyside has been upgraded to amber, starting at 6.00pm today (Sunday, January 21). The amber alert will end at 6.00am on Monday (January 22), with a yellow warning in place from 4.00pm on Tuesday until 12.00pm on Wednesday.

According to the Met Office, Storm Isha will hit Merseyside on Sunday evening, bringing 'widespread gales' and 'severe' conditions to coastal areas. Wind gusts in Liverpool will reach up to 57mph, with the speed beginning to pick up from around 6.00pm. Other parts of Merseyside, including Southport, will see wind gusts of more than 60mph.

Hour-by-hour Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool (Sunday, January 21)

10.00am - 9°C. Wind gust: 32mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 9°C. Wind gust: 32mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 11.00am - 10°C. Wind gust: 33mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 10°C. Wind gust: 33mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 12.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 38mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 38mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 1.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 44mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 44mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 2.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 46mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 46mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 3.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 49mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 49mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 4.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 42mph. Chance of rain: 10%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 42mph. Chance of rain: 10%. 5.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 47mph. Chance of rain: 50%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 47mph. Chance of rain: 50%. 6.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 50mph. Chance of rain: 50%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 50mph. Chance of rain: 50%. 7.00pm - 11°C. Wind gust: 51mph. Chance of rain: 60%.

- 11°C. Wind gust: 51mph. Chance of rain: 60%. 8.00pm - 12°C. Wind gust: 50mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

- 12°C. Wind gust: 50mph. Chance of rain: 70%. 9.00pm - 12°C. Wind gust: 52mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

- 12°C. Wind gust: 52mph. Chance of rain: 70%. 10.00pm - 12°C. Wind gust: 57mph. Chance of rain: 70%.

- 12°C. Wind gust: 57mph. Chance of rain: 70%. 11.00pm - 12°C. Wind gust: 53mph. Chance of rain: 50%.

Met Office five-day weather forecast for Liverpool