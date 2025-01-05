Football Liverpool vs Manchester United: Footage shows snowy roads in Anfield as Liverpool give update on game

By Jessica Martin
Published 5th Jan 2025, 10:34 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2025, 12:37 GMT
Footage shows a layer of snow in Anfield, as Liverpool issue an update on their match against Manchester United.

Footage shows snow-coated roads in Anfield, as Liverpool give an update on their match against Manchester United later today (January 5).

The Premier League game is due to kick off at 4.30pm.

Liverpool FC have confirmed that the fixture will go ahead.

Snow coats roads in Anfield ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester United match. | Courtney Neary

In a statement, Liverpool FC said: “Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned. Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions. We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.“

Liverpool City Council said: “Today’s match between LFC and MUFC has been given approval by the city’s Ground Safety Advisory Group. Given the snowy conditions fans are asked to drive and walk carefully to Anfield stadium. Enjoy the game!”

