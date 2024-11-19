Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage shows snowy scenes across the UK as drivers navigate the icy roads.

Footage shows wintry scenes across the UK as heavy snow hit the country on Monday night (November 18).

In Sheffield, a thick layer of snow formed on pavements and untreated roads. Morning commuters swept snow from their windscreens and carefully navigated the icy roads. A park area looks completely white as grass is covered in largely undisturbed snow. Other footage shows snow falling in the Midlands and a moored canal boat in Leeds coated with snow.

Many schools in Sheffield had a late opening today to avoid the worst of the snowy conditions. Trains, trams and buses were also disrupted by the snow and ice.

Writing on X, West Yorkshire Police said: “Snow and ice are affecting parts of Leeds this morning. Please take extra care, allow more time for your journey, and ensure ALL snow and ice are cleared from your vehicle before setting off. Avoid unnecessary travel where possible”.

National Rail has warned the cold climate will impact various routes on Northern Rail until at least 2pm on Tuesday (November 19).

In an update this morning, the Met Office said: “Some impactful snow and ice will continue to affect those areas within the warning area this morning. Further south across southern parts of Wales, and southern England some snow is also expected at times, which may give some accumulations, chiefly on hills, and locally difficult driving conditions are also possible here”.