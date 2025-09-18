McCooleys

McCooleys, the Irish-themed bar in Liverpool’s Concert Square, is marking its 10th anniversary this month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since opening in 2015, the venue has become a familiar spot in the city’s nightlife scene, drawing a mix of students, sports fans, and local workers. The 12,000-square-foot venue occupies a former warehouse, previously home to bars like The Office and Ruby Sky.

With its dark wood interior and nods to Irish pub culture, McCooleys has remained a consistent presence in an area where many hospitality venues have come and gone. Open daily from 8am, the bar offers food, drinks, live sports coverage, and pool tables. It’s a popular choice for student nights and social events, particularly during major sporting broadcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCooleys

Phil Gillespie - Head of Marketing for Pub Invest Group said: “Since opening back in 2015 McCooleys has become a firm favourite in Concert Square. The venue evolves throughout the day. From local workers popping in for breakfast at 8am, to students calling in midday for games of pool, to the go to venue for all sports and live music later in the day.

“McCooleys offers a wallet-friendly range of pub foods as well as an extensive well priced range of beers and its laid back warehouse feel has made it a really popular place for both locals and visitors into the city.”

“Food was not really a thing on Concert Square back in 2015 and McCooleys helped change that. Even now in these harsh cost of living times you can still get a full Irish Breakfast for only £7.50 or a mixed sharing spice box for only £10. This is key to what McCooleys is all about.”

The venue features more than 20 HD TVs and four projector screens, regularly filling up for football matches and combat sports events. Concert Square itself has changed significantly over the past decade, with the addition of new venues, expanded food options, and a retractable roof covering much of the square to adapt to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two years after the Concert Square site opened , McCooley’s opened a second site across the city centre on Temple Court in 2017, just off Mathew Street, and this has become a firm favourite in the Cavern Quarter.

McCooleys

“We’ll continue doing what we’ve been doing so well and what has proven so popular across the city. McCooleys is the place to be for any night out, it’s been at the centre of the major events for the city such as the Champions League celebrations and Eurovision and I’m pretty sure it’s going to stay that way!

“We’ll continue to build on what we have and make sure it’s around for another 10 years to come’.’