Local residents have described a dual sense of “disgust” and “fear” after a series of racist graffiti was spotted in one part of Merseyside.

WARNING: This article contains an offensive picture

Several people raised concerns about the graffiti which has been spotted around areas of Bootle and Litherland.

The LDRS is aware of numerous reports from local residents after swastikas and other racist messages were displayed under canal bridges and walls of local communities. These complaints were mirrored on local Facebook groups with many expressing their outrage about the incidents.

One person wrote: “Their grandfather’s will be turning in their graves – swastikas? […] Bootle was the most heavily bombed borough in the UK!

“Battle of the Atlantic anyone? Docks? […Countless people] had to be evacuated from Bootle because of the bloody swastika – shame on you who did this!”

One person who witnessed the graffiti daubed on a canal bridge wall, wrote: “Every bridge [along the canal] had offensive and racist graffiti. I am absolutely sickened by this.

“We’ve reported it to the council but no doubt the absolute lowlife will just pop up and do more. Absolutely idiots.”

This sentiment was shared by another local resident, who commented: “It’s disgusting. That’s someone’s wall they’ve done that on, absolutely no respect for other humans or things belonging to other people.

“I don’t want my children seeing this either!! Stop using ‘patriotism’ as an excuse for blatant racism!”

Merseyside Police has been contacted and said it will not tolerate hate crime in any form and is working to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing it. Police confirmed some of the graffiti is in process of being removed by Sefton Council and partners.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We will not tolerate racist and hateful graffiti being committed in our community and we are carrying out enquiries to find the perpetrators.

“It’s sickening that people think this kind of behaviour is acceptable, and they can daub such racist graffiti which has upset and angered many locals in the area.

“Some of the graffiti is not only criminal damage, but it spreads hatred in the community. This hateful behaviour is deplorable and does not reflect the views of the community.

“I would appeal to residents or anyone who may have information which could help us find those responsible to come forward. I also urge people to check your CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage in the area to see if it has been captured the suspects in the act.

“We have a specialist team of officers who are dedicated to investigate any form of hate crime, and will actively look into all reports we receive and proactively investigate to bring offenders to justice.

“We will take the strongest possible action against those who have behaved in this unacceptable way.”