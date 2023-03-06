Register
What people in Liverpool really think about 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United

‘What a day it was for everyone yesterday in the city.’

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
2 minutes ago

At least half of the city have reason to celebrate after watching Liverpool defeat Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice, with substitute Roberto Firmino adding a late seventh during this record-breaking fixture. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to get the fan's reaction.

Liam tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game
Liam said: "It was one of the best games ever. What a day it was for everyone yesterday in the city. It was a great game."

Patrick tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game
Patrick said: “It’s no good beating United 7-0 and getting a bad results on Saturday against Bournemouth.”

Dave tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game
Dave said: "If the players want it they’ll play, if they don’t want it, it’s nothing to do with Klopp."

  • For the full reaction from fans in Liverpool watch the video above.
Manchester UnitedBournemouth