‘What a day it was for everyone yesterday in the city.’

At least half of the city have reason to celebrate after watching Liverpool defeat Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice, with substitute Roberto Firmino adding a late seventh during this record-breaking fixture. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to get the fan's reaction.

Liam tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game

Liam said: "It was one of the best games ever. What a day it was for everyone yesterday in the city. It was a great game."

Patrick tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game

Patrick said: “It’s no good beating United 7-0 and getting a bad results on Saturday against Bournemouth.”

Dave tells us what he thought of Sunday’s game

Dave said: "If the players want it they’ll play, if they don’t want it, it’s nothing to do with Klopp."