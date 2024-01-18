When new Sainsbury's store is expected to open in Liverpool city centre

The new store on Princes Dock was announced early last year and will be complete with a bakery.

Sainbury's has issued an update on its new store coming to Liverpool's Princes Dock.

Princes Dock is a major part of the Liverpool Water project, and contains many hotels and residential tower blocks as well as the city's burgeoning Cruise Terminal.

The new Sainsbury's Local, located on the corner of the large 760 carpark on William Jessop Way, will serve the area's growing residential and business communities.

The 5,748 sq ft will be complete with a bakery, as well as an Argos collection point. Speaking on the store at the time of its announcement, Liza Marco, senior asset manager at Peel L&P's Liverpool Waters project, said: "We are delighted to welcome Sainsbury’s to Liverpool Waters. It will be a very welcome addition to the growing number of businesses now based at the Princes Dock neighbourhood.

"With increasing numbers of visitors, and further residential and commercial developments in the pipeline, this growing community will need access to a quality store selling a wide range of groceries, convenience foods and beverages."

Despite the store front looking complete from the outside, the shop has still not opened yet. The supermarket chain has now issued an update and has set a rough date for when it will open - spring 2024.