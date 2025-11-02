Boats on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, sail past the Royal Liver Building in November 1970 | Getty Images

A campaign has been launched to protect a historic and striking Liverpool building from plans to put a communications tower on its roof.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Coleman’s Fire Depository building on Park Road in Toxteth has stood in L8 for more than a century. After being given a second chance at life when it was converted into studio apartments almost a decade ago, the four-storey block has cut an iconic figure in the community.

Plans have now been submitted to stick a 6m tall tower on its roof to support communications equipment. Alex Buckley, 19, has lived in his flat in the building for the past three months and is now launching plans to get the building listed in a bid to stop the development going ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the LDRS, film student Alex compared the apartment block to arguably Liverpool’s most famous building: “You don’t see buildings like the Liver Buildings with masts on them.”

The building on the corner of Park Road and Northumberland Street, still retains its original signage made up of brickwork. The business was established in 1875, and the purpose of the building was “warehousing furniture.”

Lower down, it proclaims there are “separate lock-up rooms”, “strong rooms for deed boxes, silver etc”, along with a “special room for pianos and all kinds of musical instruments.” On another side, it adds “removals conducted all over the United Kingdom and the continent”, adding that the telegraphic address is “Readiness” and the telephone number “699 Park.”

Boats on the River Mersey, in Liverpool, sail past the Royal Liver Building in November 1970 | Getty Images

Despite its historic and architectural interest, the building remains unlisted by English Heritage. It was originally built in around 1900 on the former site of a stone quarry. The four-storey construction consisted of red brick and cast iron, allowing for maximum storage space at minimum cost. There was also a cellar and lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1981, it managed to escape unscathed when it was caught up in the Toxteth riots despite attempts to set it on fire. After the clashes abated, it was left empty and abandoned for more than 30 years.

It was later used as the backdrop for a live projection of images of the L8 area as one of the events to celebrate the area and its long history. It was given a new lease of life after being converted into 27 loft-style studio apartments in 2016.

Alex recently moved north to start his studies at Liverpool Hope University and was taken by the building’s history. He said: “It’s a really nice place to live. It’s not a listed building but it is a landmark. I think it’s completely ridiculous, you don’t go into town and see buildings like the Liver Buildings with masts on them.”

A planning application has been lodged by Airwave Solutions Ltd to install the telecommunications equipment at the Park Road site including a 6m tower to support mobile phone connectivity. Alex added: “It’s stood here since 1900, it’s been there for generations and local people have seen it as a sign of regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s more about its significance to the city.” Alex said he chose the building for the studio apartment’s likeness to those on offer in New York. He said: “Why would you stick a big metal pole on the top?”