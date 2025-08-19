Liverpool’s spell of sunshine may be about to break as Storm Erin moves across the Atlantic towards the UK.

The region has enjoyed a week of warm weather, with temperatures peaking near 29C last Wednesday and reaching 25C on Sunday.

But the fine weather may soon give way to something more unsettled.

Storm Erin is being closely monitored by forecasters - and it could bring an end to the sunshine.

The Met Office has issued an update on the long-range forecast covering Tuesday, August 19 to Thursday, August 28.

A spokesperson explained that “the details during this period carry low confidence” but suggested that high pressure may start to shift northwards, “allowing areas of low pressure to potentially make inroads from the Atlantic.”

This means the chances of “stronger winds and rain, some of which could be heavy and thundery,” are increasing, particularly across southern and western areas.

Over time, these conditions could spread more widely.

That doesn’t mean temperatures will plummet, however. According to the Met Office, “overall, temperatures look to remain above average, with the potential for some further hot spells, especially in the south.”

One of the big question marks is how Tropical Storm Erin will behave as it progresses across the Atlantic.

The Met Office noted that “this is a quite typical source of uncertainty in late summer” and that beyond Monday, the UK forecast becomes more difficult to pin down.

At present, Erin is moving towards the United States, but its eventual track could alter weather closer to home.

“It’s not uncommon for tropical systems at this time of year to be picked up by the jet stream,” forecasters explained, pointing to recent examples such as Storm Floris and ex-tropical storm Dexter.

What happens next depends on how Erin interacts with that jet stream.

If the storm falls on the cooler, low-pressure side, the UK could be in for a spell of wet and windy weather.

If it remains on the warmer, high-pressure side, conditions may stay more settled and even warmer.

The jet stream itself adds another layer of unpredictability.

The Met Office said: “Sometimes the jet stream flows in a relatively straight path, much like a fast-moving river.

"At other times, it meanders and loops, slowing down the movement of weather systems and making their paths less predictable.

“These meanders can lead to prolonged periods of wet or dry weather, depending on where the jet stream is positioned."

For now, Liverpool can enjoy a few more days of warmth, with temperatures expected to hold above 20C.

But with Erin on the horizon, residents are being warned to prepare for a possible shift towards wetter and windier weather.