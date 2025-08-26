LDRS

Leading Wirral councillors have hit out at the management of a town centre scheme telling the LDRS “the whole process has backfired and exploded” following a critical investigation into the local authority.

This follows the publication of an internal report prompted by works in Birkenhead town centre being £12m over budget and a year behind schedule. Works have been taking place in Birkenhead town centre for over a year as part of a revamp. The regeneration project is intended to make the area more attractive but it has faced significant criticism in recent months.

An investigation into what has gone wrong with the scheme was announced by Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett in June this year, shortly after she took up her position. Alongside acting Chief Executive Jason Gooding, she said they “are already taking decisive steps to get a firm grip on the wider regeneration programme.”

The investigation, which was requested by the council’s finance director Matthew Bennett, looked into how much officers “were aware of issues as they unfolded.” It has been published ahead of an audit committee meeting on September 2.

Now the investigation report has been published, it is clear the project was off to a bad start. Audit officers said tight timelines drove many of the issues that led to a spiralling in costs because of a pressure to meet government deadlines but there were also issues with the way the project was managed as well as transparency and oversight.

The investigation found the designs for the scheme were not finished when the council looked for firms to take the project on, and when the contract was signed. A summary of the findings said this “together with inadequate site investigations have been among the most significant contributors to cost variations on the project”.

The report said there is “widespread frustration among officers as to how the scheme has been managed internally” with the project bouncing between the regeneration and highways departments in the council. There was a “lack of capacity” in both departments which alongside regeneration staff leaving and “unrealistic timescales for delivery” only made things worse.

LDRS

Final drawings of the scheme were issued four weeks after the start date of the construction contract which meant officers were not able to look over them properly and the four week delay led to a compensation claim by Graham. Processes around the sign off designs are also “unclear”.

The report said: “The investigation has highlighted a lack of transparency in the way design risks were communicated to committees and boards” with reports failing to mention designs weren’t finished which left the council “exposed to unforeseen risks”. Officers who wrote those reports “were in a position to be aware of the risks facing the council”.

After councillors gave the greenlight, officers received over 400 clarification questions over the project showing “the tender issued lacked clarity”. Wirral Council officers then went ahead with only one contractor to reduce costs and time but this breached the council’s procurement rules.

The council had to go out to tender again and the investigation said this was not reported to committees or published in notices. The investigation also found that officers near the scheme were somewhere between £3.5m to £4m over budget before work even started.

This was not made public and “there was significant delay in notifying members or seeking formal approval for the additional funds required”. Despite all the risks involved, officers decided to reduce the wiggle room on the project from 20% to 6%. However it’s believed this actually “needed to be far higher”.

The investigation said officers stressed the project only appeared to be £4m over budget as recently as March 2025. However “some officers first became aware that the contractor’s forecast cost had risen to £20-£21m” on April 28 this year.

LDRS

This was not communicated to Marcus Shaw, the then-director of regeneration, until May 8 as officers confirmed the details. It was confirmed later that month on May 19 the project now had a cost of £23.9m, just two days before a change in leadership at the council.

Now it’s out, the investigation has prompted a strong reaction from councillors, including Liberal Democrats Cllrs Phil Gilchrist and Stuart Kelly who asked for the council to lift the lid on the scheme’s problems.

Cllr Gilchrist, who is Wirral’s longest serving councillor, said: “It is really infuriating that procedures were bypassed. It is clear that corners were cut in efforts to grab grants and the whole process has backfired and exploded.

“We’ve been left with an awful mess. Council tax payers are now very likely to pick up the bills to sort this mess out. I’m determined that basic and essential services should not suffer from this fallout.”

Cllr Kelly praised the work of internal auditors, adding: “It doesn’t make for pleasant reading for the council, its officers and its members. There is a clear failure of different council departments to work together and a total lack of information to council members regarding the risks within this project and clearly members have not pushed hard enough for information.

“It is apparent that at least part of the problem has been the frequent changes of senior leadership within regeneration and a lack of continuity and communication. It is not at all clear whether the control failings for this contract are a one-off or are replicated elsewhere within other contracts and this will need to be urgently investigated.”

LDRS

Cllr Kathy Hodson, who leads the council’s Independent Conservatives, said it was a ‘serious failure’ of management with ‘a total absence of any clear strategic direction.’ “This has been exacerbated by inadequate staffing in regeneration and the large turnover of experienced staff since the departure of the former Director of Regeneration, Alan Evans in 2022,” she said.

“This key project has been hindered by a lack of adequate planning, inadequate stake holder engagement and misalignment between the local authority and developers. These failures have resulted in diminished public confidence and missed opportunities for sustainable growth.”

Cllr Ed Lamb and Gail Jenkinson, co-leaders of Wirral’s Green Party said they were “shocked by the findings of this daming report,” adding: “It confirms what we have been warning about for some time that Wirral Council has been working without the necessary capacity, leadership, or accountability to deliver a project as important as the town centre works.

“Changes in personnel have severely undermined the council’s direction and delivery on regeneration. The level of mismanagement is appalling and points to significant failures at the highest level.”

They added: “The council must now move at pace to get the right people in who can deliver on the undoubted potential that Birkenhead has to offer. That’s what the people of Wirral deserve.”

Earlier on August 22, Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett said the situation was “completely unacceptable,” adding: “The coming weeks will mark a clear turning point for this Council.

“While the challenges are significant, knowing the scale of the problems is the first step to putting them right and that work has already begun. This is about restoring trust, improving delivery, and making sure that every pound we spend delivers real value for the people of Wirral.”

Conservative councillor Helen Cameron, who will chair the audit meeting on September 2, said: “We now need to see a detailed action plan to ensure that the lessons learned will be embedded across all levels in the council to strengthen its project oversight, governance processes and to improve delivery and accountability in future schemes.”