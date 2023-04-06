Historians transform disused red telephone box into community library

The phone box, officially known as Hillview1211, is full with a range of books, for all ages, and is a hit with locals.

The local library may have closed down, but two Wirral men are making sure residents of Irby still have access to free books, with an unconventional yet amazing idea.

The K6 telephone box, on Hillview Road, hasn’t been used for making calls in a long time, but is now filled with books, acting as a library for the local community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initially coming up with the idea in 2016, it has taken seven years of fundraising, renovation and perseverance but the bright red library is now open thanks to Ken and Andy, providing local children with free books over the Easter holidays.

With the help of the village’s local pet shop, acting as a donation point for the books, the phone box, officially known as Hillview1211, is full with a range of books, for all ages, and is a hit with locals.

Payphone removals: In 2016, payphone operator British Telecom contacted Wirral Council and asked for views and comments, with a proposal to remove a number of payphones across Wirral. There were objections raised against the removals in Eastham, Bromborough and Bebington but it appeared that none were raised against the removal of Hillview Road’s box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saving Irby’s phone box: Ken Burnley, a local historian and author had been watching proceedings and decided that somehow something had to be done to save the box.

A few months passed but unknown to Ken, another phone box fanatic was keen to ensure the bright red gem stayed where it belonged.

The phone box on Hillview Road. Image: TheK6Project

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Barrett, already a key supporter of the OMD box in Meols which was reinstated as a tourist attraction after campaigning by locals, was instrumental with Ken in setting up Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for the box, as well as a fundraising page.

Andy told LiverpoolWorld: “It was, and still is, something of a local landmark, so making use of the BT “adopt a kiosk scheme” the box was saved.” He added that plans to open a phone box library were “made more real due to the sad closure of the local library.”

He continued: “Initially, our donations raised £400 plus and together with a boost from “Wirral together” fund, we have collectively managed to get Hillview1211 stripped, primed, painted, the electrics have now been made safe and operational and there is a white light that illuminates the iconic “TELEPHONE” signage on a timer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The library is now open to the public and filled with books! Image: Andy Barrett

“After taking the somewhat aged and damaged plastic window panes out, we decided that we should really replace them with the glass panels as were original at the time. Another fundraising page was set up and we managed to get the funds together along with “The Wirral Society” to replace all the glass and frames.”

Opening the phone box library: Having always had the idea of a phone box library in mind, Ken and Andy got some brackets and shelves and opened up for a trial run on April 1. Thanks to all the support and donations of books from the community, the library will be open throughout the Easter holidays and until further notice.

The library is now open to the public! Image: Andy Barrett

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donating books or funds: Books can be donated to Irby Pets, and will then be collected by Ken and Andy and placed into the box. Andy added: “Donations to our upkeep will always be very well received no matter how small.”

About Britain’s iconic phone boxes: The iconic British telephone box was the result of a competition held in 1924, to design a box suitable for London. Giles Gilbert Scott won that competition with his K2 design. Some two years later, that same design was rolled out throughout London, however, due to the costs not many made it out of the Capital. Irby’s phone box is a K6 design, introduced in 1935 to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of King George V. It is a slightly smaller version of the K2 and the most widely recognised box in the UK. In total, in excess of 240,000 were originally installed.