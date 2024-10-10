Most burgled neighbourhoods: These were the 15 worst areas in Wirral for burglaries, latest figures show

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 10th Oct 2024, 14:27 BST

Discover which areas in Wirral experienced the highest number of burglaries, according to the latest police data.

We have used figures based on Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down residential burglaries around Merseyside into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from June 2023 to May 2024 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of break-ins per 1,000 households in each neighbourhood. During the 12-month period, 7,307 residential burglaries were reported in the Liverpool City Region, which equals 10.8 per 1,000 households.

Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the LiverpoolWorld newsletter | Worst Liverpool areas for burglaries, according to latest figures

The Wirral peninsula is divided into 42 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the burglaries occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 15 neighbourhoods on the Wirral with the largest number of reported burglaries in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Join the conversation and follow LiverpoolWorld on FacebookX (twitter)InstagramTikTok and email us at [email protected] or [email protected].

In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 19.2 burglaries per 1,000 households.

1. Birkenhead Central

In the Birkenhead Central area, there were 19.2 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Phil Nash from Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 & GFDL

In the Seacombe area, there were 16.4 burglaries per 1,000 households.

2. Seacombe

In the Seacombe area, there were 16.4 burglaries per 1,000 households. | User Rodhullandemu via Wikimedia

In the Poulton area, there were 14.6 burglaries per 1,000 households.

3. Poulton

In the Poulton area, there were 14.6 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Google Earth

In the Bidston Hill area, there were 13.2 burglaries per 1,000 households.

4. Bidston Hill

In the Bidston Hill area, there were 13.2 burglaries per 1,000 households. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Merseyside PoliceDataNewsletterTwitterFacebook
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice