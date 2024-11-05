Wirral Council has revealed its plans to buy up an old railway line in two parts as part of £15m plans to create a new park.

The local authority intends to create the park along the Dock Branch rail line which stretches from Tower Road to Green Lane train station. It was last used in the 1980s but it’s hoped these plans will be a catalyst for the regeneration of Birkenhead by making it more attractive for development.

Original plans were for an initial 1.1km stretch from Tower Road near Wirral Waters to Argyle Street with new landscapes, a cycle and walking route, gardens and wildlife habitats. A new 1,200 capacity events space is also planned as part of the new park which will be connected to live music venue Future Yard.

The second stage would then extend from there through Birkenhead town centre, past plans for a new residential development at Hind Street to Green Lane station. However councillors are now being asked to decide either to buy the train line from Network Rail in two phases or if funding is available, buy the whole thing at once.

Though the council is looking to only buy the southern section at this stage, a council report makes clear the project cannot be delivered without buying the whole railway line.

Dock Branch Park is intended to be at the heart of a new neighbourhood adjacent to the town centre. | Wirral Council

The report said the proposed approach would “safeguard the council from taking on potentially significant financial liabilities associated with the structures in the northern section of the line.” But, it also said that the plan to buy the park in two parts would eventually cost the council more in the long run.

However, to buy the southern section first would be a complete reversal of any plans put forward to date which looked to start work in the northern section. The park was also originally promised to be delivered in 2024.

A bid for £14.9m of funding has been submitted by the council to the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority with a decision expected in November. If agreed, this funding means the park will need to be delivered by March 2027.

The 800m long linear park would be based on land that formed one of the oldest railway lines in the world and connect the new urban garden village at Hind Street with Wirral Waters, passing through the heart of the town. | Wirral Council

Wirral Council appointed SLC Property to negotiate with Network Rail over buying the line more than a year ago in July 2023 and in September, the council received a report that said there were a number of liabilities to do with bridges along the line. Many of these bridges are also currently public highways which are the responsibility of the local authority and no figures are given for how much the council could be liable.

£1.4m of the Liverpool City Region funding bid is to address structural issues in the line’s walls as well as the demolition of Brook Street bridge. However the city region has made clear “the bulk of the funding in this bid should be directed to creating the park rather than to addressing the structural issues.”

The council has submitted a bid for future funding but this won’t be available until after 2027. Therefore they are proposing to buy the southern section instead to allow the Hind Street Urban Village project to move ahead.

This was recently awarded £51m of government funding and is one of the council’s biggest regeneration projects. Hind Street is expected to see the delivery of 1,500 homes over 15 years.

