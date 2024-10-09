Vandals cut down parking signs in protest of new parking charges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vandals destroyed parking signs after Wirral Council announced controversial plans for new parking charges.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supposed protestors used an angle grinder to cut several metal posts displaying parking permit signs with three poles completely sawn off and a fourth damaged.

Merseyside Police said the vandalism took place at around 9.40pm on October 6, with two people spotted using the power tool on the metal poles on Cecil Road and Elm Road North in Prenton, Wirral.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police said the suspects then made off in the direction of Woodchurch Road and enquiries were “now underway to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.” They are appealing for witnesses or anyone who captured any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Vandalised parking permit poles on Cecil Road. | Ed Barnes

Residents on Cecil Street said they had letters posted through their doors telling them how to oppose the proposed charges which some believe suggests the vandalism was a protest against controversial new parking charges being proposed by Wirral Council.

The plans would see changes to certain car parks and on-street locations including charges at 22 car parks that are currently free. A public feedback exercise is currently ongoing and is due to end on October 23 before being considered by councillors.

As part of these changes, the local authority is also looking to increase parking permits to £60 for residents and £40 for visitors. On its website, the local authority said the changes were reflective of inflation since they were last increased in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traffic warden puts a parking fine ticket on the window of a car. | Nigel Graver/stock.adobe

One man, who did not wish to be named, lives near one of the posts that has been chopped down. He said: “I had no idea. I just drove up and it was gone.” Having lived on the street for 46 years, he said the permit scheme was first introduced around 30 years ago to stop customers in nearby shops from parking there.

As it was introduced before 2007, no one has ever had to pay to have a permit on Cecil Road. However, like many on the street, he would rather see it gone than pay for it. He said: “At the time, the shops were different. They are just estate agents now,” adding: “I would prefer to keep it as it is but failing that, they can scrap it and we can fight for space.”

Another resident, William Jones, said he doesn’t “see the justification” for the charges. He explained: “A lot of the people here do not have driveways so we have no choice to park on the road. They have no choice really.”

He said that people regularly parked on the road without permits, adding: “How are they going to police this? Are they going to have a traffic warden here? That is going to cost a lot more. How are you going to police it at all? How are you going to enforce it at all? Do away with the whole scheme altogether. That might be the answer to the problem. I know around here it’s not policed so there’s no point to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vandalised parking permit poles on Cecil Road. | Ed Barnes

Prenton is currently represented by the Green Party which has come out in support of the new parking charge plans. The party’s co-leader Cllr Pat Cleary said: “This is fairer as currently all council taxpayers subsidise parking, whether they own a vehicle or not.

“For many Wirral residents, especially those struggling financially, owning a car is not an option. It is unfair to ask these families to subsidise parking for others when their money could be better used to support local services and improve public spaces.”

Notices posted along the street and in other parking permit areas displaying the new charges will also be taken down after these said changes to permit costs would be brought in on October 28, regardless of what people have to say. Wirral Council has said the permit charges will be considered by councillors along with any of the other proposals.