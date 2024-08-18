‘Be cautious’ warning after two people rescued from sea near Leasowe Lighthouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two women were cut off by the incoming tide.

Merseyside Police are urging people to ‘be cautious’ after two women got in difficulties in the water near Leasowe lighthouse on Saturday morning (August 17).

The force were contacted at 8.10am after the pair, both in their 40s, were cut off by the incoming tide. Wirral Police Response Patrols, the Northwest Ambulance Service, Mersey Fire and Rescue Service, the Coastguard and RNLI all attended at the scene.

View of Leasowe Lighthouse. | El Pollock via Wikimedia

Members of the public and police officers entered the water to help bring the women to safety and they were both taken to hospital to be checked over.

Wallasey response policing Inspector Andy Murphy said: “Thankfully in this instance both women were rescued and brought to safety. Please be aware of the tide times when venturing on the beaches. The Wirral waters have the second biggest tidal range in the UK. Water floods at a fast pace rising up to an inch a minute causing people to become easily trapped by the flooding tide.”