The incident in Concert Square last week has split opinion in Liverpool.

A woman has been charged and banned from Liverpool city centre after a video of her and a man having sex went viral.

Kelly Cousins, 35, from Bootle, Merseyside, has been charged with outraging public decency after being questioned by Merseyside Police.

Ms Cousins, who is originally from Bradford, has also been banned from the city centre, as part of her bail conditions.

The video of the pair having sex at Concert Square, went viral last week, with the woman involved believed to be an Only Fans star.

Concert Square is a bust area for nightlife in Liverpool. Image: Google

The incident prompted the Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, to express her ‘extreme shock and concern’ regarding videos of public sexual activity in the city being shared on social media.

“This isn’t amusing – it’s disturbing, damaging and an illegal act,” she said in a statement on social media. “It also sets a dangerous precedent for the young women and men of our city.”

However, opinion in the city was split on the incident with some people in the comments suggesting city leaders should concentrate on issues ‘that can make a real difference’ such as knife crime and the state of the roads.

However, Merseyside Police confirmed they were taking the incident - and any others like it - very seriously.

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This swift arrest shows that such behaviour simply will not be tolerated on Merseyside.

“I would continue to urge people to refrain from sharing the video on social media and instead report anything they know to us directly, so that we can take action.”