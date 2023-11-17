'Extensive' works to begin on Southport Pier almost a year after closure

The 160-year-old structure has been closed for safety reasons by the Sefton Council since December.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Works are set to begin on Southport Pier almost a year after its initial closure.

Contractors will be on-site from Monday, November 20, to begin 'extensive exploratory and investigative' works, which Sefton Council say will 'ultimately guide the larger refurbishment project'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civil engineers A E Yates have been appointed by the council and a tender for the full scheme is due to be issued within the next two weeks.

The 160-year-old structure has been closed for safety reasons by the local authority since December, after extreme weather accelerated the current issues within the pier.

The council has spent more than £3m maintaining and fixing issues with Southport Pier since 2016 but announced in June that it would remain closed until major refurbishments took place. The Council says it needs ‘sufficient funding for major work to make it safe to re-open, and for ongoing maintenance thereafter’.

It is estimated the full repairs works required to ensure the pier can open safely again could exceed £13m, with over 14 miles of ‘severely decayed’ decking and further issues with the pier’s steelwork.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local business owners say their livelihoods are being negatively impacted by the closure, however, the Council say it is closed on health and safety grounds.

Southport Pier. Image: Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

In September, Cllr Marion Atkinson, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Skills said the council has a ‘clear plan’ for the more than £13 million of work that’s expected to be needed to take place, but added ‘we simply don’t have that kind of money’ due to Government funding cuts.

The exploratory phase is expected to last until mid-February next year and will involve a significant section of the Pier's damaged decking removed as well as further assessments of the integrity of the structures steel and iron columns.