The study, conducted by Traffic Chart, analysed data on flight cancellations and delays for 23 UK airports based on Civil Aviation Authority reports.
The airports have been given an index score between 0 and 10, with 10 being the least reliable. Those with the highest cancellation rates and highest average delay times from May to August between 2022 and 2024 have been named the worst in summer 2025.
Take a look at the gallery below to see the UK’s worst airports for disruption.
