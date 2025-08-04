Liverpool John Lennon Airport has issued a warning about significant delays and lengthy diversions for passengers due to road closures on main routes leading to the airport this August.

In a statement on social media, a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “Weekend road closures and lengthy diversions are planned in August that are likely to cause significant delays for many Liverpool John Lennon Airport-bound passengers.”

The A561 and A562 (Speke Boulevard/Speke Road) will be closed from 10.00pm Friday (August 8) to 11.00pm on Sunday (August) and 4.00am on Saturday August 16 to 4.00am on Monday August 18 for “essential carriageway maintenance.”

LJLA said a signposted diversion will be in place, however, this is around 13 miles and “could lengthen journey times significantly”. They continued: “Anyone travelling to the airport over these weekends is advised to allow plenty of additional time to travel to the airport.

“Please note that these works are highly weather dependent and dates and times are therefore subject to change at short notice.”

Updates about the disruption can be found here.