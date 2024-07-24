The survey saw almost 5,000 members provide 120 UK seaside towns with ratings for a number of categories including beaches, seafront, scenery, tourist attractions, food and drink, parking and peace and quiet. Hotel prices and available accommodation were also included.

The results suggest that holidaymakers love unspoilt beaches, with traditional seaside towns ranking poorly and the Northumberland village of Bamburgh - with a population of around 400 people - taking the number one spot. While we are pretty fond our lovely local beaches, New Brighton and Southport placed at the bottom end of the list, ranking amongst the worst beaches in the UK. Take a look at the gallery below to see which seaside towns failed to impress Which? members.