Worst 25 UK beaches and where Southport and New Brighton rank according to Which?

By Emma Dukes
Published 24th Jul 2024, 15:04 BST

While we are pretty fond our lovely local beaches, New Brighton and Southport placed at the bottom end of the list.

The best and worst seaside towns in the UK have been revealed by Which?’s ‘biggest ever’ seaside survey.

The survey saw almost 5,000 members provide 120 UK seaside towns with ratings for a number of categories including beaches, seafront, scenery, tourist attractions, food and drink, parking and peace and quiet. Hotel prices and available accommodation were also included.

The results suggest that holidaymakers love unspoilt beaches, with traditional seaside towns ranking poorly and the Northumberland village of Bamburgh - with a population of around 400 people - taking the number one spot. While we are pretty fond our lovely local beaches, New Brighton and Southport placed at the bottom end of the list, ranking amongst the worst beaches in the UK. Take a look at the gallery below to see which seaside towns failed to impress Which? members.

The worst seaside town in the UK, according to Which?, Bangor achieved an overall destination score of 42%.

1. Bangor, Wales

The worst seaside town in the UK, according to Which?, Bangor achieved an overall destination score of 42%. | asiastock - stock.adobe.com

Next is Mablethorpe, with an overall destination score of 46%.

2. Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

Next is Mablethorpe, with an overall destination score of 46%. | Oliver - stock.adobe.com

Joint third from bottom is Burnham-on-Sea, with an overall destination score of 47%.,

3. Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset

Joint third from bottom is Burnham-on-Sea, with an overall destination score of 47%., | Richard - stock.adobe.com

Joint third from bottom is Bognor Regis, with an overall destination score of 47%.,

4. Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Joint third from bottom is Bognor Regis, with an overall destination score of 47%., | acceleratorhams - stock.adobe.com

