A Which? Travel survey of the UK’s best and worst seaside towns placed New Brighton right near the bottom of the pile.

The annual Which? Travel survey of the UK's best and worst seaside towns placed New Brighton right near the bottom of the pile for 2024, coming in at 105th out of 126 towns.

Consumer champions Which? surveyed almost 5,000 of its members in January and February 2024 about their experience of visiting seaside towns in the past year. Ratings were based on beach, seafront, scenery, tourist attractions, peace and quiet, food and drink, tourist attractions, and shopping.

The Northumberland village of Bamburgh came in at No.1 with an overall destination score of 86%, while New Brighton managed just 57%. In the name of research, I headed across the water on a sunny Tuesday to see what I make of the Wirral town and to see if I agree with the score.

From Liverpool, you can get to the seaside town by car in around 20 minutes, or you can hop on the train and get there in roughly the same time.

New Brighton on Wirral was once a bustling seaside resort with bathing pools, a pier and a ballroom. Nostalgically remembered by generations who visited the area either as a child or with their own kids.

Since its heyday, it suffered years of decline, losing a number of buildings, its pier, and later, its baths in a storm. It's seen its fair share of hardship over the decades, a lack of investment has seen the resort decline.

However, the town is now fighting back and turning itself into an innovative, modern resort. A major part of New Brighton's regeneration is Rockpoint Leisure. Helping to open numerous small businesses in the town's Victoria Quarter, the company is helping to revive New Brighton and recover the damage done to the local economy.

It is now bursting with independent bars and restaurants, music venues, record stores, vintage shops and even a vibrant street art trail.

The beach at New Brighton, across the Mersey from Liverpool. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

The area also boasts a unique mix of old and new. Its 19th-century Grade II listed former sea defence, Fort Perch Rock, together with a wide variety of other heritage and historical points of interest. While large grassed seafront areas, known locally as 'the dips', provide the perfect venue for large-scale events.

In New Brighton, you'll find one of Wirral's most iconic landmarks, Perch Rock Lighthouse. Built in 1830, although it ceased operation in 1973, visitors can still enjoy the stunning views.

With the longest promenade in the UK, a trip to the beach, especially when the weather is in your favour, can provide hours of fun, all with a vista of Liverpool's iconic skyline.

I for one, will definitely be back. With beautiful scenery, gorgeous beaches and a real buzz in the air, it's hard to believe we're just a hop, skip and a Merseyrail away from somewhere like this!